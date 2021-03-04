Big Ten Men’s & Women’s basketball Tournaments to Allow Limited Fan Attendance

The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will allow a limited number of fans to attend the 2021 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments. The men’s tournament will be held March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, while the women’s tournament will be held March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Following […]

