Brewers to open season with fans

The Milwaukee Brewers will start the 2021 season with a 25% capacity of fans at American Family Field. The team expects to have between 11,000 and 12,000 fans in the seats for the April 1st season opener against the Minnesota Twins. The Brewers made the announcement Thursday morning after reaching agreement with the City of […]

Source: WRN.com







