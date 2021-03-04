Amish Man Killed in Logging Accident Near Ontario

Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports: On March, 3 2021 at 2:22 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call about a logging accident in the Township of Whitestown west of Ontario. Raymond Miller, age 37 of rural Cashton was felling a 60-foot Red Oak tree when it became caught in another tree on descent. The bottom of the tree kicked out towards Miller. Miller was trying to escape the falling tree but was unable to do so. The tree fell on top of him pinning him underneath the tree. A witness on scene saw this happen and rushed to his aid by cutting the tree free from Miller. Life saving measures were started before running to get help.

Ontario EMS arrived on scene followed shortly by Gundersen Air. Emergency personnel continued life saving measures, but were unsuccessful. Miller was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Vernon County Coroner’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com







