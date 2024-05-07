Correction: Election 2024-Senate Republicans story
In a story published May 6, 2024, about Senate Republicans, The Associated Press erroneously reported some of candidate Dave McCormick’s business background. McCormick was the CEO of an existing business, FreeMarkets, in Pennsylvania. He didn’t start the company.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/6
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2024 at 3:13 PM
-
Bangor Downs Royall To Take Control in SBC Baseball Race
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2024 at 3:13 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 7, 2024 at 1:28 PM
UW-Milwaukee protesters, administrators open negotiations (MILWAUKEE) Pro-Palestinian protesters and administrators at UW-Milwaukee met for the first time Monday. Discussions reportedly went on for over an hour and a half as the second week of […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 7, 2024 at 11:03 AM
Brewers drop series opener in KC – Packers add to their roster
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on May 7, 2024 at 8:59 AM
Rothman dismisses demands of UW protesters (MADISON) Pro-Palestinian protesters say their UW campus encampments will remain until their demands are met. Among those demands, getting police off campus. On WISN’s “UpFront” on Sunday, […]
-
Necedah Man Charged with Arson and Resisting an Officer
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2024 at 4:50 PM
-
Sun Leads to Crash with Mailbox
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2024 at 4:47 PM
-
New Lisbon Boys Track & Field Takes 2nd at Riverdale
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2024 at 4:12 PM
-
Local prep scores from Saturday 5/4
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2024 at 4:11 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.