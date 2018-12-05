Necedah Man Facing Charges after Courthouse Visit
A Necedah man is facing charges after he visited the Juneau County Courthouse on Tuesday December 4th. Juneau County detectives noticed tiles broken in a stairway of the courthouse; they also observed 19 year old Ryker Jarosz pacing back in forth in a lobby area. A detective made contact with Jarosz who appeared to be disoriented. Jarosz was at the courthouse attempting to retrieve a phone. He attempted to leave but authorities asked him to stay as they watched footage of what happened in the stairwell. Jarosz had apparently fallen up the stair and had a hard time getting up. Authorities asked him why he was having this issue. He initially said it was his acne medication before admitting to using illegal narcotics and asking to be handcuffed. Authorities discovered broken up Xanax pills on Jarosz who is facing charges of Possession of Controlled Substance, Resisting an Officer, and Felony Bail Jumping.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Winners and losers: Vos and Fitzgerald get what they want, plus a public outcry, in lame-d...5 hours ago
- Wisconsin lawmakers reject bill to protect pre-existing conditions, scale back Democrats&a...5 hours ago
- Controversial lame-duck proposals now in Scott Walker's hands as Democratic groups ey...5 hours ago
- Necedah Man Facing Charges after Courthouse Visit11 hours ago
- Authorities Looking for Help in Town of Summit Break-in11 hours ago
- Baraboo Man Faces 6th Offense OWI in Monroe County11 hours ago
- ‘Lame duck’ laws likely to be litigated12 hours ago
- Evers on CNN: GOP lame duck agenda ‘a hot mess’16 hours ago
- Lawmakers approve GOP lame duck agenda18 hours ago
- Governor Walker Lights Capitol Christmas Tree22 hours ago
- Wisconsin, U.S. Cheese Production Climbed in October22 hours ago
- Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship Receives Grant to Recruit, Support Veterans22 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.