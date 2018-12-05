Necedah Man Facing Charges after Courthouse Visit

A Necedah man is facing charges after he visited the Juneau County Courthouse on Tuesday December 4th. Juneau County detectives noticed tiles broken in a stairway of the courthouse; they also observed 19 year old Ryker Jarosz pacing back in forth in a lobby area. A detective made contact with Jarosz who appeared to be disoriented. Jarosz was at the courthouse attempting to retrieve a phone. He attempted to leave but authorities asked him to stay as they watched footage of what happened in the stairwell. Jarosz had apparently fallen up the stair and had a hard time getting up. Authorities asked him why he was having this issue. He initially said it was his acne medication before admitting to using illegal narcotics and asking to be handcuffed. Authorities discovered broken up Xanax pills on Jarosz who is facing charges of Possession of Controlled Substance, Resisting an Officer, and Felony Bail Jumping.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.