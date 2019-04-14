ARIBOS Manufacturing Coming to Necedah

Necedah will welcome a new business to town; ARIBOS Sealcoat Manufacturing & Supply will occupy the building formerly used by Munson Hybrid. Munson owners John and Holly Hennenfent said they no longer needed the building due to retail being removed from the business model. ARIBOS creates asphalt emulsion sealcoat. The Necedah Village Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for ARIBOS. ARIBOS is a family run business and they are excited to be in the Necedah community.

Source: WRJC.com





