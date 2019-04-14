Mauston FD UTV Damaged in Chase

The Mauston fire department recently had a UTV damaged likely beyond repair. The UTV dropped thru the ice well being used to help the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department on a high speed chase. The UTV was used when the man took off on foot. The vehicle was insured and no one was injured during the event.

