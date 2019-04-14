WIAA Considers By-Law Amendment On Transfers

When the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association holds its annual meeting in Stevens Point next week members will consider an amendment of the transfer rules. In some corners it’s being called the Nicolet Rule because top college prospect Jalen Johnson and his brother Kobe transferred together, creating a super-team at Nicolet High School. La Crosse Central and Wauwatosa West have also used transfers to build strong rosters. Under the amendment on the table, athletes would have to sit out varsity competition for one year after transferring to a school where they had a pre-existing athletic relationship with anyone there.

