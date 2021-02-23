AG Kaul joins multistate push for federal student loan forgiveness

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is joining a multi state push for federal student loan forgiveness from the Biden Administration. Kaul says the issue is a matter of equality and justice, especially when loan agencies and for-profit schools have abused the federal student loan system. “To hold accountable for-profit colleges that have engaged in predatory […]

Source: WRN.com







