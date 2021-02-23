COVID-19 vaccine requests far exceed supply in central Wisconsin. Waitlists continue to grow.
Health departments in central Wisconsin are receiving far fewer doses of COVID-19 vaccine than they request from the state each week.
American Indians in Wisconsin now dying from COVID-19 at highest rate of any ethnic group...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2021 at 3:09 PM
Tribal nations had kept cases low with strict rules. The trend changed in the fall, and the death toll now includes well-known elders.
Brown County sheriff: Squad car hit on Interstate 43 in Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2021 at 3:07 PM
A driver on the highway lost control of their vehicle in the slippery conditions and crashed into the squad car.
UW-Madison expert says simply increasing public defender pay is not enough to fix...
by Raymond Neupert on February 23, 2021 at 2:36 PM
Last week in Milwaukee, President Biden said he’d like to increase the funding available to public defenders across the country. John Patrick Gross with the UW-Madison Public Defender Project says it will take more than just more money to help […]
AG Kaul joins multistate push for federal student loan forgiveness
by Raymond Neupert on February 23, 2021 at 2:30 PM
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is joining a multi state push for federal student loan forgiveness from the Biden Administration. Kaul says the issue is a matter of equality and justice, especially when loan agencies and for-profit schools have […]
'I don't know him as a football guy': Shailene Woodley talks about fiancé Aaron Rodgers...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2021 at 1:53 PM
Until she met Aaron Rodgers, actress Shailene Woodley said she had never even watched a football game.
Packers, Brewers leaders tell Lakeland students about their COVID-19 challenges,...
by Sheboygan Press on February 23, 2021 at 12:30 PM
In Milwaukee, American Family Field was so eerily quiet during the Brewers' 30 home games that players had to watch what they said, because umpires could now hear every word.
What is stinky ice?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2021 at 12:14 PM
Sometimes ice skaters in Wisconsin have to deal with stinky ice caused by a bacteria in the ground.
Reports: Milwaukee Bucks player Jaylen Adams cited for disorderly conduct
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2021 at 11:08 AM
Adams, 24, was involved in an altercation with an Uber driver Friday morning, according to a report.
Body of a man found on side of Lade Beach Road in Oconto County, deputies say
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2021 at 2:23 AM
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Oconto County Sheriff's Office at 920-834-6900.
