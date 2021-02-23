Second straight day of no COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin

For a second straight day, there were no deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Wisconsin. On Monday, the U.S. as a whole surpassed 500,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, about 19 percent of the global total, although the U.S. accounts for just 4 percent of the world’s population. In Wisconsin though, the […]

Source: WRN.com







