$3,000 to be given away through the Golf Ball Crash for Cash

On Sunday, August 18, golf balls will be falling from the sky as Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation hold the “Golf Ball Crash for Cash” raffle during the Juneau County Fair’s Combine Demo.

Only 300 tickets will be sold for this cash raffle. For just $20 you could purchase the winning raffle ticket! Each ticket sold will have a matching numbered golf ball. On August 18, during the intermission at the Combine Demo, those golf balls will be dropped from over 40 feet in the air. The three balls that land closest to the flag will win cash! First place will win $1,500. Second place will win $1,000 and third place will win $500.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation to support local healthcare and initiatives. Raffle tickets are now available at Mile Bluff Medical Center, Phillips Pharmacy – downtown Mauston, and Raabe’s Pharmacy in New Lisbon. For more information, call 608-847-1495.

