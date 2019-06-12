La Crosse Fire Department Has To Rescue Person After Fall From Grandad Bluff

Emergency responders had to rescue a person who fell from Grandad Bluff in La Crosse Monday night. It’s believed the victim fell between 20 and 80 feet. Firefighters used a specialized piece of equipment to perform the slope evacuation and get the person to safety. The name, age and gender of the person who fell haven’t been released. They are in a La Crosse-area hospital listed in stable condition with significant injuries.

Source: WRJC.com





