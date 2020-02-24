Sanders Takes Big Lead Among Likely Wisconsin Democratic Primary Voters

A survey done by the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison shows Bernie Sanders taking a big lead. The U-S Senator from Vermont has more than double the support of any other Democratic candidates. Wisconsin holds its presidential primary April 7th. The survey conducted February 11th through the 20th showed Sanders with 30 percent support, followed by Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg at 13 percent each. Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg were tied at 12 percent.

Source: WRJC.com





