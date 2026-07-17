WRN Daily: Tips For Dealing With Wildfire Smoke

Wildfire smoke from Canada continues to impact air quality across Wisconsin, prompting health experts to encourage residents to take precautions, especially those most vulnerable to respiratory issues. Dr. Vivek Balasubramaniam, a pulmonologist with UW Health, said limiting time outdoors is one of the best ways to reduce exposure to harmful particles carried in wildfire smoke. […] Source: WRN.com







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