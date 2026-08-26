WRN Deep Dive: Marquette professor on exploding U.S. debt

How worried should we be about the nation’s mind-boggling deficit? The news dropped last week — the US national debt topped a record $40 trillion. Marquette University’s Dr. Margaret Hughes-Morgan says tariff refunds and maturing older debt have contributed to the exploding deficit. “These tariffs were ruled to be unconstitutional, and so they’ve had to […] Source: WRN.com







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