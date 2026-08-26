WRN Deep Dive: Marquette professor on exploding U.S. debt
How worried should we be about the nation’s mind-boggling deficit? The news dropped last week — the US national debt topped a record $40 trillion. Marquette University’s Dr. Margaret Hughes-Morgan says tariff refunds and maturing older debt have contributed to the exploding deficit. “These tariffs were ruled to be unconstitutional, and so they’ve had to […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 26, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Plea deal reached in 2022 murder of Lily Peters (CHIPPEWA FALLS) A guilty plea closes the case of a Chippewa Falls girl’s murder more than three years ago. 18-year-old Carson Peters-Berger pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court on Wednesday […]
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by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2026 at 4:12 PM
Do you recognize this individual? Deputy Kaebisch is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individual shown in these photos. The person was found trespassing on private property, and the landowner captured these images on their […]
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 8/25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2026 at 4:10 PM
Volleyball Onalaska Luther 3 Mauston 0 Port Edwards 2 Necedah 1 Nekoosa 2 Necedah 0 Wonewoc-Center 2 Randolph 0 Sturgeon Bay 2 Wonewoc-Center 1 Montello 2 Wonewoc-Center 0 Cashton 2 Randolph 0 Cashton 2 Almond-Bancroft Iola-Scandinavia 2 Cashton 0 […]
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Golden Eagle Volleyball Falls in Season Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2026 at 4:09 PM
A young Mauston Golden Eagle volleyball team struggled in their season opener falling to Onalaska Luther 3-0. Mauston was competitive falling in the first two sets 25-19 & 25-18 but Luther rolled in set 3 jumping out to an 11-1 lead and […]
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WRN Deep Dive: Marquette professor on exploding U.S. debt
by bhague@wrn.com on August 26, 2026 at 12:05 PM
How worried should we be about the nation’s mind-boggling deficit? The news dropped last week — the US national debt topped a record $40 trillion. Marquette University’s Dr. Margaret Hughes-Morgan says tariff refunds and maturing […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on August 26, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Prosecutor won’t charge Musk for election interference (LA CROSSE COUNTY) A special prosecutor won’t charge Elon Musk for election interference in Wisconsin. La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke declines to file criminal […]
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WRN Daily: Three Madison schools receive new names
by bhague@wrn.com on August 26, 2026 at 12:05 PM
New names for three Madison elementary schools. The Madison school board approved the new names on Monday night. WIBA’s Robin Colbert reports: The former Elvehjem school will be Ada Deer elementary, in honor of the Wisconsin native who led the […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 26, 2026 at 11:04 AM
The Brewers dropped their second straight, falling to the NY Mets 3-2 in 10-innings. — Brewers manager Pat Murphy benched rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt for not hustling on a bloop single to right — The Packers and […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on August 25, 2026 at 7:05 PM
New sex crime charges against former Madison area priest (WAUSAU) Bond is set at 15-thousand dollars for a former Madison-area priest accused of new sex crimes. Andrew Showers was in Marathon County Court Monday where he was charged with attempted […]
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