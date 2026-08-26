WRN Daily: Three Madison schools receive new names

New names for three Madison elementary schools. The Madison school board approved the new names on Monday night. WIBA’s Robin Colbert reports: The former Elvehjem school will be Ada Deer elementary, in honor of the Wisconsin native who led the US Bureau of Indian Affairs. Elvehjem was a famed biochemist and former UW Madison president. […] Source: WRN.com







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