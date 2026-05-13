WRN Deep Dive: Marquette Polls finds diminishing support for AI data centers in Wisconsin

Wisconsinites remain opposed to expansion of data centers. That’s according to recent Marquette Law School polling. “What we’re finding here in Wisconsin in the March poll was 69% thought the costs of data centers outweighed their benefits.” Poll Director Charles Franklin said in an interview with WRN. Seventy percent of respondents to the poll also […] Source: WRN.com







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