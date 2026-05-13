A lawyer for academics, journalists and researchers made a case in federal court against a Trump administration policy they say would chill free speech and adversely affect fact-checking.
Facing off over free speech in federal court
Source: Politifacts.com
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WRN Deep Dive: Marquette Polls finds diminishing support for AI data centers in Wisconsin
by bhague@wrn.com on May 13, 2026 at 7:35 PM
Wisconsinites remain opposed to expansion of data centers. That’s according to recent Marquette Law School polling. “What we’re finding here in Wisconsin in the March poll was 69% thought the costs of data centers outweighed their […]
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/12
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2026 at 5:08 PM
Baseball Mauston 13 Nekoosa 12 Seneca 10 Royall 0 Wautoma 9 Westfield 5 Wisconsin Dells 8 Adams-Friendship 4 (Dells Clinches SCC Championship) Wauzeka-Steuben 5 Brookwood 3 De Soto 10 Weston 0 Tomah 6 G-E-T 2 Sauk Prairie 10 Reedsburg 4 […]
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Mauston Baseball Walks Off Nekoosa
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2026 at 5:07 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagle baseball team picked up their 2nd win of the season walking off Nekoosa 13-12 Tuesday evening. Jacob Daniels delivered the game winning hit for Mauston. It was one of 3 base hits for Daniels on the evening. Evan […]
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Rocket’s Compete at Justinger Invite
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2026 at 5:06 PM
? New Lisbon Track & Field Competes at Tomah Justinger Invitational ? The Rockets took on a strong field at Tomah and came away with multiple top-3 finishes, highlighted by a record-breaking performance. ? Boys Highlights: […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Two men charged in shooting death of Milwaukee County public service officer (MILWAUKEE) Two men are charged in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee County public service officer. 56-year-old Dennis Johnson was shot several times […]
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WRN Daily: Brokered deal to spend Wisconsin budget surplus meets split vote at committee
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 13, 2026 at 12:10 PM
A proposal to spend down some of Wisconsin’s projected budget surplus was approved by the legislature’s joint finance committee on Tuesday. Republican co-chair Mark Born says the 1 point 8 billion dollar deal is thanks to Republican […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Brokered deal to spend Wisconsin budget surplus meets split vote at committee (MADISON) A proposal to spend down some of Wisconsin’s projected budget surplus was approved by the legislature’s joint finance committee on Tuesday. […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 13, 2026 at 11:04 AM
The Brewers captured their 5th straight win, knocking off the Padres 6-4 at Am Fam Field – Joey Ortiz homered in last night’s win for the first time since July 19th of last season – The Brewers activated DH Christian Yelich from […]
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Luxton Family To Host 25th Sauk County Dairy Breakfast
by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2026 at 6:11 PM
Windi Ridge Farm Hosting the 35 th Sauk County Dairy BreakfastWhat’s a great way to celebrate June Dairy Month? By attending a June Dairy Monthbreakfast. The 35 th Sauk County Dairy Breakfast is a great option. It will be held Sat.,June 13, […]
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