WRN Deep Dive: Exploding the myth of “exploding trees”

If you’ve opened social media or listened to the news lately, you’ve probably heard about ‘exploding trees’ due to cold temperatures. A TikTok video from Muskego arborist Jonathan Roberts explains what’s really going on. “When the temperatures drop quicker than normal, the moisture in the sap contracts a lot quicker,” says Roberts. “That can cause […] Source: WRN.com







