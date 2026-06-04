WRN Deep Dive: EMS F.O.R.W.A.R.D designed to help communities evaluate and improve Emergency Medical Services

Rural Emergency Medical Services in Wisconsin face unprecedented challenges. James Small is EMS Outreach Program Manager with the Wisconsin Office of Rural Health. “One of the things we’ve demonstrated is that between 40 and 50% of our ambulance services aren’t able to respond to a call 24-7, 365 as required to. I think that’s something […] Source: WRN.com







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