WRN Daily: It’s time to celebrate June Dairy Month

June is here and it’s time to celebrate Wisconsin’s dairy heritage. The 78th Alice in Dairyland Sarah Hagenow says Dairy Month just started off as a way to encourage people to drink more milk. “This celebration as June Dairy Month began officially in 1939, but it actually started as National Milk Month back in 1937, […] Source: WRN.com







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