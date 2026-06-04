WRN Daily: It’s time to celebrate June Dairy Month
June is here and it’s time to celebrate Wisconsin’s dairy heritage. The 78th Alice in Dairyland Sarah Hagenow says Dairy Month just started off as a way to encourage people to drink more milk. “This celebration as June Dairy Month began officially in 1939, but it actually started as National Milk Month back in 1937, […] Source: WRN.com
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WRN Deep Dive: EMS F.O.R.W.A.R.D designed to help communities evaluate and improve...
by bhague@wrn.com on June 4, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Rural Emergency Medical Services in Wisconsin face unprecedented challenges. James Small is EMS Outreach Program Manager with the Wisconsin Office of Rural Health. “One of the things we’ve demonstrated is that between 40 and 50% of our […]
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WRN Daily: It’s time to celebrate June Dairy Month
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 4, 2026 at 12:10 PM
June is here and it’s time to celebrate Wisconsin’s dairy heritage. The 78th Alice in Dairyland Sarah Hagenow says Dairy Month just started off as a way to encourage people to drink more milk. “This celebration as June Dairy Month […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 4, 2026 at 12:05 PM
It’s time to celebrate June Dairy Month (UNDATED) It’s time for June Dairy Month! The 78th Alice in Dairyland Sarah Hagenow says the annual celebration of everything dairy had much more basic roots. “This celebration as June Dairy […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on June 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM
The Brewers were blanked by Logan Webb and the Giants 1-0 on Wednesday night – Micah Parsons updated reporters on his ACL recovery process yesterday. His main message was his desire to not rush things, making sure he’s back for the […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Man possibly involved in hit-and-run dies in car fire along freeway (GREENFIELD) A man dies in a vehicle fire in Milwaukee. Preliminary investigation by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office indicates the vehicle the 30-year-old man was […]
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 6/2
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM
WIAA Sectional Semi-Final Softball Scores D3 Adams-Friendship 1 Richland Center 0 D5 Ithaca/Weston 8 Royall 5 WIAA Regional Semi-Final Baseball Scores D1 DeForest 3 Tomah 2 D2 Wisconsin Dells 12 Merrill 7 La Crosse Aquinas 12 Adams-Friendship […]
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Royall Softball Season Ends in Ithaca
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2026 at 4:59 PM
A highly successful Royall Panther softball season came to an end Tuesday evening falling to Ithaca/Weston 8-5 in a D5 WIAA Sectional Semi-Final game. Royall went up 1-0 in the first inning thanks to some Bulldog miscues but Ithaca/Weston […]
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WRN Daily: Trump to make first Wisconsin visit of second term
by bhague@wrn.com on June 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM
President Donald Trump will visit Wisconsin on Friday to shore up his support with farmers. The White House has yet to release details of where Trump will stop in Chippewa County. It will be the president’s first visit to Wisconsin of his […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Probation for Harry Wait on election fraud and identity theft (RACINE) No jail time for a man convicted of election fraud. Prosecutors had wanted jail time for Harry Wait, but a judge on Tuesday sentenced the 72-year-old to three years of probation […]
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