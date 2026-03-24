WRN Deep Dive: Celebrating Wisconsin’s Ag Industry on National Agriculture Day

Tuesday, March 24th, is National Ag Day, observed annually to recognize the role farmers and agribusinesses play in providing food, fuel and fiber across the country. WRN’s Sean Maloney talked with Wisconsin Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski about all things Wisconsin ag, including what challenges faces local producers, avian influenza, […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.