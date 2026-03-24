WRN Deep Dive: Celebrating Wisconsin’s Ag Industry on National Ag Day
Tuesday, March 24th, is National Ag Day, observed annually to recognize the role farmers and agribusinesses play in providing food, fuel and fiber across the country. WRN’s Sean Maloney talked with Wisconsin Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski about all things Wisconsin ag, including what challenges faces local producers, avian influenza, […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 24, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Trial of Racine County man charged with election fraud, identity theft begins (RACINE) The trial of a man accused of election fraud and identity theft began in Racine County Court Monday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice charged Harry Wait in […]
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Thoughts from UW-Madison sleep expert during Sleep Awareness Month
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 24, 2026 at 2:25 PM
Wisconsin Radio Network morning news anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talked with the assistant director of the Institute of Sleep and Consciousness at UW-Madison, Stephanie Jones, about such topics as what a good night’s sleep is comprised of, […]
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WRN Daily: Wisconsin Agriculture in the Spotlight on National Ag Day
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 24, 2026 at 12:05 PM
National Agriculture Day is shining a spotlight on Wisconsin’s farmers and food producers, with state officials highlighting both the industry’s economic impact and the challenges it faces. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 24, 2026 at 12:05 PM
One arrested for serious bus crash near Green Bay (GREEN BAY) A bus driver is in custody in connection with a charter bus crash Sunday which sent more than 30 people to the hospital. Brown County Jail records list 37-year-old Ghebry Figeuroa as […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 24, 2026 at 11:15 AM
The Bucks 33-point loss to the LA Clippers last night clinched the teams first losing season in a decade. – The Brewers beat the Reds 9-1 in an exhibition at AM Fam Field with opening day just two days away – […]
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WRN Deep Dive: Celebrating Wisconsin’s Ag Industry on National Ag Day
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 24, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Tuesday, March 24th, is National Ag Day, observed annually to recognize the role farmers and agribusinesses play in providing food, fuel and fiber across the country. WRN’s Sean Maloney talked with Wisconsin Department of Ag, Trade and […]
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New Lisbon Rockets Compete at Cashton Invitational
by WRJC WebMaster on March 23, 2026 at 3:08 PM
The New Lisbon Track & Field team opened their indoor season at the Cashton Invitational at UW-La Crosse, turning in several strong top 10 performances against tough competition. There were 25 teams competing and the men’s team finished […]
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Madden, Anna M. Age 91 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on March 23, 2026 at 2:11 PM
Anna M. Madden, 91 of Lyndon Station passed away Thursday, March 19, 2026 at her home with a battle from cancer with her family at her side. Anna was born on July 1, 1934 the daughter of Marion and Harriett (Murphy) Austin. Anna was a registered […]
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Duckworth, Michael A. Age 63 of Hancock
by WRJC WebMaster on March 23, 2026 at 2:10 PM
Michael A. Duckworth, age 63, of Hancock, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation […]
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