WRN Daily: You can donate to Wisconsin’s Endangered Resources Fund while filing taxes
You can give to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Endangered Resources Fund during tax season. Natural Heritage Conservation Director Drew Feldkirchner says “The Endangered Resources Fund is very important for our efforts to conserve the rare plants, animals, the high quality natural areas. In Wisconsin. People donate to that fund and they have for […] Source: WRN.com
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on January 26, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Man shot and killed by federal agents was Wisconsin native (GREEN BAY) The man shot and killed Saturday by federal agents grew up in Wisconsin. Alex Jeffrey Pretti, the 37-year-old intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital was a 2006 […]
-
WRN Daily: You can donate to Wisconsin’s Endangered Resources Fund while filing taxes
by Sean Maloney on January 26, 2026 at 12:05 PM
You can give to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Endangered Resources Fund during tax season. Natural Heritage Conservation Director Drew Feldkirchner says “The Endangered Resources Fund is very important for our efforts to […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 26, 2026 at 11:59 AM
Super Bowl 60 is set with Seattle taking on New England in two weeks. The Patriots beat Denver 10-7, while the Seahawks downed the rams 31-27. — Mike McCarthy is the next head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, reaching a deal […]
-
Mauston Death
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2026 at 5:37 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/22
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2026 at 5:36 PM
Boys Basketball Royall 61 Bangor 47 (Braxton Board 24points to Lead Royall) Hillsboro 91 Cashton 43 (Miles Ravenscroft 29points to lead Hillsboro) Wonewoc-Center 64 New Lisbon 45 Mauston 82 Nekoosa 52 (Jase Navis 33points to lead Mauston) Berlin 75 […]
-
WRN Deep Dive: Exploding the myth of “exploding trees”
by Bob Hague on January 23, 2026 at 8:57 PM
If you’ve opened social media or listened to the news lately, you’ve probably heard about ‘exploding trees’ due to cold temperatures. A TikTok video from Muskego arborist Jonathan Roberts explains what’s really going […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on January 23, 2026 at 7:00 PM
50+ people evacuated from apartment building with no heat or water (MILWAUKEE) Over 50 people are forced out of an unsafe Milwaukee apartment building prior to the arrival of dangerously cold weather. The city’s Department of Neighborhood […]
-
WRN Daily: Madison fire inspector asks you to be safe with space heaters and check in on...
by Raymond Neupert on January 23, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Be sure you’re staying safe in the cold this weekend. Madison chief fire inspector Scott Strassburg says you want to keep any space heater you’re planning to use on its own outlet, and not plugged into a power strip with other […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on January 23, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Assembly bill could bring WisconsinEye back online (MADISON) In a rare display of bipartisanship, state Assembly leaders announced Thursday an agreement on proposed legislation to fund WisconsinEye. That would allow the state’s version of […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.