WRN Daily: WisDems want WEC to rescind absentee ballot guidance

If a candidate you’ve already voted for in Wisconsin’s August primary has dropped out, you may not get a do-over. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin wants the Wisconsin Elections Commission to rescind guidance that prohibits voters from changing their absentee ballots if their preferred candidate has withdrawn. The guidance was adopted earlier this month following a […] Source: WRN.com







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