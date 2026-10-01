WRN Daily: Crowley holds slim lead over Tiffany as Governor’s race tightens in new Marquette Poll
Democratic Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley maintains a slight edge in the Governor’s race over Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany in the latest Marquette Law School Poll. Poll director Charles Franklin says it’s the same story among registered voters. All those results are inside the poll’s margin of error. Also in the poll, disapproval for President […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 1, 2026 at 9:03 PM
Week four of the NFL season kicks off tonight in Cleveland – The Packers continue preparing for Sunday’s road game at Tampa – Baseball’s Wild Card playoffs wrap up tonight with the Phillies and Braves doing battle in Atlanta […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on October 1, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Lengthy restraining order issued to man accused of gun threats near a school (FRANKLIN) A lengthy restraining order for a man whose threats sent a Milwaukee area private school into lockdown. This stems from an incident last month in which […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 1, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Johnson and Baldwin vote for Protect College Sports Act (WASHINGTON DC) Wisconsin’s US Senators support legislation targeting a “Wild West” era in college sports. Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Republican Ron Johnson were both […]
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Mueller, George John Age 71 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on October 1, 2026 at 2:05 PM
George John Mueller, age 71, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2026, at his home in Adams. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2026, at Arising Christian Church in Friendship, Wisconsin, with […]
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WRN Daily: Crowley holds slim lead over Tiffany as Governor’s race tightens in new...
by rneupert@learfield.com on October 1, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Democratic Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley maintains a slight edge in the Governor’s race over Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany in the latest Marquette Law School Poll. Poll director Charles Franklin says it’s the same story […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 1, 2026 at 11:08 AM
The Brewers will open baseball’s divisional playoffs on Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. San Diego swept their Wild Card series over the Cubs, winning 4-1 on Wednesday night. – Packers wide receiver Jayden […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on October 1, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers added a third offensive linemen this week, signing former Badger Kevin Zeitler to a one-year contract – The Packers placed WR Jayden Reed on injured reserve. He’s scheduled to undergo neck surgery and miss the rest of […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 30, 2026 at 7:05 PM
New Berlin common council takes no decision on removal of mayor (NEW BERLIN) No decision from New Berlin’s common council on a petition to remove the city’s mayor from office. Tuesday night’s hour-long meeting with an attorney in […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 30, 2026 at 5:37 PM
The Packers added another offensive lineman today, signing former Badger Kevin Zeitler to a one-year deal – Matt LaFleur delivered bad news on WR Jayden Reed, who is out for the year and in need of neck surgery – The baseball Wildcard […]
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