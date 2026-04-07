WRN Daily: Wisconsin clerks ready to handle the Spring Election

It’s time for the Spring Election and the Wisconsin Elections Commission is ready to handle any irregularities. Administrator Meagan Wolfe says recent statements and executive orders from the White House will not affect state elections. “Any federal bills that are being proposed or other measures that might be proposed at the federal level, none of […] Source: WRN.com







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