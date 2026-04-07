Table salt, sea salt, pink Himalayan salt. If you’re overwhelmed by the abundance of salt options and have wondered if some salt types have more health benefits than others, we’ve got a guide for you.
How to navigate a sea of salts
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM
U-Haul facility hit by fire in January burns again Monday night (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee storage facility that caught fire in January burns again Monday night. Milwaukee firefighters brought a two-alarm fire at a U-Haul storage facility under control […]
-
Lewis, Nicole “Nicki” Lynn Age 52 of Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on April 7, 2026 at 3:28 PM
Nicole “Nicki” Lynn Lewis, 52, of Wisconsin, Dells, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2026, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Nicki was born February 5, 1974, in Madison, WI to Leo and Carol (Lydon) Fronk. She graduated from […]
-
WRN Daily: Wisconsin clerks ready to handle the Spring Election
by rneupert@learfield.com on April 7, 2026 at 12:15 PM
It’s time for the Spring Election and the Wisconsin Elections Commission is ready to handle any irregularities. Administrator Meagan Wolfe says recent statements and executive orders from the White House will not affect state elections. […]
-
WRN Deep Dive: Keep Wild Animals Wild This Spring
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 7, 2026 at 12:15 PM
Animals across Wisconsin, especially younger animals, are becoming more active this time of year. WRN’s Sean Maloney chats with Department of Natural Resources’ captive wildlife health specialist Jenna Fastner about why it’s […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on April 7, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Elections Commission is ready for the Spring Election, says Wolfe (UNDATED) It’s time for the Spring Election and the Wisconsin Elections Commission is ready to handle any irregularities. Administrator Meagan Wolfe says recent statements and […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 7, 2026 at 10:57 AM
Michigan capped off the college basketball season with their second ever National Championship – Wisconsin’s John Blackwell is entering the transfer portal which starts today – The Brewers opened their 3-game series at Fenway Park […]
-
Novy, Ronald E. Age 80 Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on April 6, 2026 at 6:46 PM
Ronald E Novy, age 80 died at home on April 4, 2026. Ron was born September 15, 1945 in Hillsboro and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. He worked at Ray-Vac, Ho-Chunk Gaming and farming with the Woolever’s. Ron was a […]
-
Beversdorf, Thomas Charles Age 80 of the Town of Rome
by WRJC WebMaster on April 6, 2026 at 6:33 PM
Thomas Charles Beversdorf, 80, of Town of Rome (Nekoosa), passed on April 3, 2026 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital’s Palliative Care after suffering a severe stroke. He passed quietly in the evening with his wife by his side. Thomas was born on […]
-
WRN Daily: Wisconsin joins lawsuit challenging Trump’s attempt to federaliz elections
by bhague@wrn.com on April 6, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday joined a coalition of 22 other states and the District of Columbia in a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order which attempts to exert federal control over voter rolls and […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.