As colder weather increases demand for home heating, utility companies are warning Wisconsin residents to be on the lookout for scammers posing as utility representatives and demanding immediate payment. Alison Truoy of We Energies says one of the biggest red flags is a threat that service will be disconnected unless payment is made immediately using […] Source: WRN.com







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