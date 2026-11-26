A third Wisconsin measles death as cases continue to climb. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Tuesday that an adult has died in Lafayette County. Stephanie Schauer leads the DHS immunization program. “As we continue to work through and across the state with local health departments, with health care and community health partners, […] Source: WRN.com







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