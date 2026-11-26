WRN Daily: Adult measles death is state’s third this year
A third Wisconsin measles death as cases continue to climb. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Tuesday that an adult has died in Lafayette County. Stephanie Schauer leads the DHS immunization program. “As we continue to work through and across the state with local health departments, with health care and community health partners, […] Source: WRN.com
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 26, 2026 at 8:24 AM
The Packers turned the ball over 3-times and fell to the Rams 26-13 in Los Angeles. LA rushed 47 times for 241 yards against the Packers defense. Green Bay falls to 6-5 and put themselves behind the 8-ball in the NFC Wildcard playoff […]
-
Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on November 26, 2026 at 7:43 AM
The Green Bay Packers put themselves behind the 8-ball, falling to the LA Rams 26-13 on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. — Micah Parsons returned to the Packers lineup with a sack and two QB hits, but he was most frustrated by the […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 25, 2026 at 9:30 PM
The Packers offensive line will get another big test when they square off against the LA Rams tonight in Los Angeles. – The Pittsburgh Steelers released future Hall-of-Fame QB Aaron Rodgers today after he ripped coach Mike McCarthy […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 25, 2026 at 8:05 PM
Human skull likely that of man missing since 2022 (MENOMINEE) Discovery of a human skull is believed to be that of a man who went missing in 20-22. 36-year-old Justin Dickenson went missing near Bowler, and on Monday hunters found his remains in the […]
-
Find Great Holiday Gifts While Supporting Local Healthcare
by WRJC WebMaster on November 25, 2026 at 5:43 PM
Looking for holiday gifts that are a little more memorable this year? The Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation’s Holiday Auction is back, offering shoppers the chance to bid on unique items, exclusive experiences, and local favorites, all […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/24
by WRJC WebMaster on November 25, 2026 at 4:43 PM
Girls Basketball New Lisbon 55 Riverdale 39 Mauston 49 Berlin 37 Viroqua 55 Cashton 25 Onalaska Luther 55 Bangor 40 Adams-Friendship 56 Wautoma 15 Wisconsin Dells 98 Nekoosa 22 Westfield 58 Ripon 28 Wisconsin Rapids 46 Reedsburg 39 G-E-T 76 Tomah 69 […]
-
Lady Golden Eagles Pick Up 2nd Conference Win
by WRJC WebMaster on November 25, 2026 at 4:42 PM
The Mauston girls basketball team earned a 49-37 victory over Berlin with a great team effort! Crimson Hansen led the Golden Eagles with 21 points and 5 rebounds. Bralyn Heller added 10 points and 2 steals, while Molly Murphy contributed 5 points, 6 […]
-
Big 2nd Half Launches Lady Rockets Past Riverdale
by WRJC WebMaster on November 25, 2026 at 4:41 PM
The New Lisbon Rockets girls basketball team used a big 2nd half to push by Riverdale 55-39 Tuesday night. The Rockets trailed early by scores of 9-2 and 19-12 but battled back to take a 23-21 halftime lead. The 2nd half was all Rockets […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 25, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Adult measles death is Wisconsin’s third this year (LAFAYETTE COUNTY) A third Wisconsin measles death as cases continue to climb. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that an adult has died in Lafayette County. […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.