As families gather for Thanksgiving, pet owners are being reminded to think carefully before sharing holiday foods with their four-legged companions. Sarah Bhimani, communications director for the Animal Humane Society, says a bite or two of plain turkey is generally safe for cats and dogs, but pet owners should avoid giving them turkey skin or […] Source: WRN.com







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