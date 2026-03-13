WRN Daily: Watch out for potential flooding this month, says NWS

Stronger than usual flooding is possible this month in Wisconsin. National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Alumbaugh in Green Bay says an incoming weather system affecting most of the state is adding more snow and rain to calculations. “The key is how we melt the snow, especially as you go farther into the southern part of […] Source: WRN.com







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