Discussing the Iran war, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the U.S. is “a net oil exporter.” Is he right, and does it affect prices at the pump?
The U.S. produces “more oil than we can consume. We’re a net oil exporter.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 13, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Memorial services for former Packers president/CEO Bob Harlan moved to March 23 due to winter storm (GREEN BAY) Memorial services for former Green Bay Packers president and CEO Bob Harlan have been pushed back a week. The visitation and funeral Mass […]
-
Rose, Case Donald Age 10 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 13, 2026 at 2:02 PM
Case Donald Rose, age 10, of Friendship, WI passed away on March 9, 2026. Case was born on March 2, 2016, in Grafton, WI, to his loving parents, Trina L. Hennig and Lawrence S. D. Rose. In his early years, Case attended pre-kindergarten in West […]
-
Huber, Laura Bea Age 78 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on March 13, 2026 at 2:00 PM
It is with sadness that we share the passing of Laura Bea Huber, who died on March 3, 2026, at the age of 78 following complications from surgery. Laura was born on October 13, 1947, to Doug and Donna Wilsman. From the very beginning of her life, […]
-
WRN Daily: Watch out for potential flooding this month, says NWS
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 13, 2026 at 12:15 PM
Stronger than usual flooding is possible this month in Wisconsin. National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Alumbaugh in Green Bay says an incoming weather system affecting most of the state is adding more snow and rain to calculations. […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Officer fatally shoots wanted suspect while clinging to truck (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee police officer clung to a wanted suspect’s vehicle for several blocks before shooting and killing the man Thursday morning. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman calls […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 13, 2026 at 10:59 AM
The Badgers held off a late comeback attempt by Washington, beating the Huskies 85-82 in the Big Ten Tournament. Wisconsin faces Illinois at 1:30 on BTN today – The Bucks dropped their 3rd straight, 112-105 at Miami – The Girls […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 12, 2026 at 8:57 PM
The Badgers survived a scare and beat Washington by 1-point in the Big Ten Tournament. They’ll advance to face Illinois in the quarterfinals tomorrow. — The Bucks are on the road at Miami tonight with 18 games left in […]
-
WRN Daily: report finds women remain underrepresented in Wisconsin elected offices
by bhague@wrn.com on March 12, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Women remain underrepresented in Wisconsin elected offices. While accounting for half of Wisconsin’s population, just over one quarter of all elected offices statewide were held by women last year, according to a new report. […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 12, 2026 at 12:05 PM
JFC approves bill prohibiting using FoodShare for candy and soda (MADISON) Families receiving Wisconsin FoodShare assistance may soon be prohibited from using it for soda or candy. The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.