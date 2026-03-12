US weather to go nuts with blizzard, polar vortex, heat dome, atmospheric river all at once
The United States is getting slammed by a stretch of weather extremes, from flooding rain to record heat and late-season snow. On Wednesday, Washington, D.C., hit a record 86 degrees, then snow fell on Thursday. Meteorologists say the Southwest faces…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 12, 2026 at 8:57 PM
The Badgers survived a scare and beat Washington by 1-point in the Big Ten Tournament. They’ll advance to face Illinois in the quarterfinals tomorrow. — The Bucks are on the road at Miami tonight with 18 games left in […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 12, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Man in critical condition after ingesting drugs during Milwaukee arrest attempt (MILWAUKEE) A man ingests illegal drugs during an arrest attempt in Milwaukee Wednesday. Milwaukee Police conducting a joint operation with the FBI and Drug Enforcement […]
WRN Daily: report finds women remain underrepresented in Wisconsin elected offices
by bhague@wrn.com on March 12, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Women remain underrepresented in Wisconsin elected offices. While accounting for half of Wisconsin’s population, just over one quarter of all elected offices statewide were held by women last year, according to a new report. […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 12, 2026 at 12:05 PM
JFC approves bill prohibiting using FoodShare for candy and soda (MADISON) Families receiving Wisconsin FoodShare assistance may soon be prohibited from using it for soda or candy. The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 12, 2026 at 11:07 AM
The Wisconsin hockey team fell to Ohio State 7-1 in the Big Ten Quarterfinals in Madison – Marquette’s season ended in the Big East Tournament with a 89-87 loss to Xavier – The basketball Badgers take on Washington this afternoon […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 11, 2026 at 6:36 PM
The Badger men’s hockey team hosts Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals tonight – Wisconsin women’s star Caroline Harvey is one of three finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, given to women’s college […]
Mauston Volleyball Honored for Academics, Heller to Green Bay for 3 Point Contest
by WRJC WebMaster on March 11, 2026 at 2:14 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team was recently honored as being named a WVCA All-Academic Team award winner. Congrats to the Lady Golden Eagles volleyball team on winning on the court and in the class room. The Mauston […]
WRN Daily: Keeping hope alive for Tibet’s freedom
by bhague@wrn.com on March 11, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A ceremony held in Madison on Tuesday keeps the dream of freedom for Tibet alive in Wisconsin. Members of Wisconsin’s Tibetan-American community joined elected officials including Congressman Mark Pocan and Dane County Executive Melissa Agard […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 11, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Federal judges won’t keep Schimel on as interim US Attorney (MILWAUKEE) Former Wisconsin attorney general Brad Schimel will not continue to serve as interim US attorney for the Milwaukee area. A panel of Judges on Tuesday announced they […]
