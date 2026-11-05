WRN Daily: Voters approve two of three Constitutional amendment questions

Wisconsin voters approved two of three referendums to amend the state Constitution. Question One was approved: “Shall section 10 (1) (c) of article V of the constitution be amended to prohibit the governor, in exercising his or her partial veto authority, from creating or increasing or authorizing the creation or increase of any tax or […] Source: WRN.com







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