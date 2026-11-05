WRN Daily: Voters approve two of three Constitutional amendment questions
Wisconsin voters approved two of three referendums to amend the state Constitution. Question One was approved: “Shall section 10 (1) (c) of article V of the constitution be amended to prohibit the governor, in exercising his or her partial veto authority, from creating or increasing or authorizing the creation or increase of any tax or […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 5, 2026 at 10:19 PM
Automation error hands county a budget shortfall (MILWAUKEE) An automation error has Milwaukee County in a budget hole. The $4.5 million dollar shortfall came to light in a memo released Wednesday, just one day after County Executive David Crowley […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 5, 2026 at 9:03 PM
The top-ranked Badger men’s hockey team faces rival Minnesota in the Twin Cities tonight – The Packers returned to the practice field, getting ready for Sunday’s matchup at New England. – Week 9 of the NFL season kicks off in […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on November 5, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Micah Parsons returned to the practice field with the Packers on Wednesday. It’s expected to take the full 21-day’s for him to ramp up for game action with the hopes of returning against the Rams on Thanksgiving Eve. […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 5, 2026 at 12:06 PM
The Bucks losing streak has reached four games, falling 109-102 at Boston – Micah Parsons returned to the practice field with the Packers, opening his 21-day practice window. The hopes are that Parsons will return to action against the Rams on […]
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WRN Daily: Voters approve two of three Constitutional amendment questions
by bhague@wrn.com on November 5, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin voters approved two of three referendums to amend the state Constitution. Question One was approved: “Shall section 10 (1) (c) of article V of the constitution be amended to prohibit the governor, in exercising his or her partial […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 5, 2026 at 12:05 PM
DPI says election results show K-12 funding needs fixing (UNDATED) State Superintendent Jill Underly says Tuesday’s election results show K-12 funding needs fixing. Underly says the number of referendums on the ballot indicates that too many […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 4, 2026 at 10:02 PM
Micah Parsons returned to the practice field for the first time in nearly 11 months today. He won’t play for a couple weeks yet, but his 21-day practice window is officially open – The Bucks face the Boston Celtics in Boston […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 4, 2026 at 8:05 PM
Milwaukee Public Schools loses money to scammers (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee Public Schools are targeted by scammers. MPS announced on Tuesday that the district lost more than 450-thousand dollars through a bank impersonation scam. Superintendent Brenda […]
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Local Election results from November Midterm
by WRJC WebMaster on November 4, 2026 at 5:01 PM
School Referendums Wonewoc-Center 53% Yes 47% NO Cashton 53% No 47% Yes Hillsboro 57% No 43% Yes Reedsburg 59% Yes 41% NO Wisconsin Dells 53% NO 47% Yes Adams-Friendship 51% No 49% Yes WI District 70 Nancy Vandermeer (R) 61% Stephanie […]
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