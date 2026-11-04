WRN Daily: Crowley defeats Tiffany to become Governor, Dems flip State Senate and Assembly in Tuesday elections

Crowley Elected Wisconsin Governor, Makes History Democrat David Crowley has defeated Republican Tom Tiffany to become Wisconsin’s next governor, capping a closely watched race and making history as the first Black person elected governor in Wisconsin. Addressing supporters after his victory, Crowley called for bipartisan cooperation and action in Madison. “In a state like ours, […] Source: WRN.com







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