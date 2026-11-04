WRN Daily: Crowley defeats Tiffany to become Governor, Dems flip State Senate and Assembly in Tuesday elections
Crowley Elected Wisconsin Governor, Makes History Democrat David Crowley has defeated Republican Tom Tiffany to become Wisconsin’s next governor, capping a closely watched race and making history as the first Black person elected governor in Wisconsin. Addressing supporters after his victory, Crowley called for bipartisan cooperation and action in Madison. “In a state like ours, […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 4, 2026 at 10:02 PM
Micah Parsons returned to the practice field for the first time in nearly 11 months today. He won’t play for a couple weeks yet, but his 21-day practice window is officially open – The Bucks face the Boston Celtics in Boston […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 4, 2026 at 8:05 PM
Milwaukee Public Schools loses money to scammers (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee Public Schools are targeted by scammers. MPS announced on Tuesday that the district lost more than 450-thousand dollars through a bank impersonation scam. Superintendent Brenda […]
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Local Election results from November Midterm
by WRJC WebMaster on November 4, 2026 at 5:01 PM
School Referendums Wonewoc-Center 53% Yes 47% NO Cashton 53% No 47% Yes Hillsboro 57% No 43% Yes Reedsburg 59% Yes 41% NO Wisconsin Dells 53% NO 47% Yes Adams-Friendship 51% No 49% Yes WI District 70 Nancy Vandermeer (R) 61% Stephanie […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 4, 2026 at 12:12 PM
The Packers get back to the practice field today and will face New England on Sunday – Former Badger QB Russell Wilson interviews for the head coaching vacancy at North Carolina State – The women’s college basketball season kicked […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 4, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Crowley defeats Tiffany to become next Wisconsin Governor (UNDATED) Democrat David Crowley has been elected Wisconsin’s next governor, defeating Republican Tom Tiffany. Crowley told supporters the election showed voters want state leaders to […]
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WRN Daily: Crowley defeats Tiffany to become Governor, Dems flip State Senate and...
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 4, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Crowley Elected Wisconsin Governor, Makes History Democrat David Crowley has defeated Republican Tom Tiffany to become Wisconsin’s next governor, capping a closely watched race and making history as the first Black person elected governor in […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on November 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM
Packers offensive line coach Luke Butkus gives his thoughts on the progress of offensive guard Kevin Zeitler – The Packers lead the league in a number of negative stats and WR Matthew Golden joins the fray with the most drops of any receiver […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 3, 2026 at 9:08 PM
The NCAA women’s basketball season tips off tonight after the men took their turn last night – Packers coach Matt LaFleur has been impressed with the teams defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon – More early season honors for the […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 3, 2026 at 8:05 PM
Final election day update from Wisconsin Elections Commission (MADISON) It could be another late night processing absentee ballots for the election. Wisconsin Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe says over 800-thousand have been submitted. Poll […]
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