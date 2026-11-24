Kosovo Man extradited to the U.S. in investigation into stolen payment card information
A man from Kosovo is federal custody in Milwaukee, accused of selling stolen credit and debit card information on the dark web. During a Monday press conference, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad Schimel said its the result of a year’s long investigation by the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office. Schimel said investigators also recovered hard drives […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 24, 2026 at 8:52 PM
The Packers are headed for Los Angeles where they’ll face the Rams tomorrow night in a big NFC battle – The Packers made it official today, activating Micah Parsons to the active roster – The 8th ranked Badger women’s […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 24, 2026 at 8:05 PM
Reports have Johnson pondering ’28 Senate run (UNDATED) Ron Johnson is reportedly pondering another run for US Senate. According to reports from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and WisPolitics, the Republican has had conversations with top […]
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Local Girls Basketball Scores from Monday 11/23
by WRJC WebMaster on November 24, 2026 at 5:39 PM
Mauston 55 Kickapoo 34 Royall 51 Black River Falls 47 Necedah 50 Port Edwards 10 New Lisbon 54 La Farge 25 Ithaca/Weston 55 Wonewoc-Center 54 Brookwood 72 Westby 42
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Mauston Girls Basketball Kicks Kickapoo
by WRJC WebMaster on November 24, 2026 at 5:36 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles earned a strong 55-34 victory over Kickapoo! The Golden Eagles showcased a balanced team effort, with multiple players contributing on both ends of the court. Crimson Hansen led the defensive effort with 11 points, 10 […]
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Royall Girls Basketball Wins Cat Fight with Tigers
by WRJC WebMaster on November 24, 2026 at 5:35 PM
The Royall Panther girls basketball team hung on to defeat Black River Falls 51-47 Monday evening to notch their first win of the season. Royall built a 24-12 first half lead but the Tigers kept on battling and trailed Royall 32-25 at […]
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St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation’s holiday bake sale and craft fair returns!
by WRJC WebMaster on November 24, 2026 at 5:33 PM
St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation is pleased to announce its annual holiday bake and craft sale, taking place on Friday, December 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the community rooms at Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Hospital. The event will […]
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Juneau County Sheriffs Department Requesting Public Assistance in Identifying Vehicle
by WRJC WebMaster on November 24, 2026 at 4:31 PM
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle pictured below and identifying the individual(s) who may be operating it. The vehicle is believed to be connected to two recent […]
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WRN Daily: Kosovo Man extradited to the U.S. in investigation into stolen payment card...
by bhague@wrn.com on November 24, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A man from Kosovo is federal custody in Milwaukee, accused of selling stolen credit and debit card information on the dark web. During a Monday press conference, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad Schimel said its the result of a year’s […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 24, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Packers will have their star pass rusher, Micah Parsons back after he was cleared to return from his knee injury. he’ll make his season debut against the Rams tomorrow night – Washington capped off week 11 of the NFL season […]
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