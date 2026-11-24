A man from Kosovo is federal custody in Milwaukee, accused of selling stolen credit and debit card information on the dark web. During a Monday press conference, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad Schimel said its the result of a year’s long investigation by the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office. Schimel said investigators also recovered hard drives […] Source: WRN.com







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