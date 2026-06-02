WRN Daily: Take Steps to Keep Skin Safe From Sun

With sunshine and warmer weather settling in, health experts say it’s important to take steps now to protect your skin. UW Health Dermatologist Dr. Lisa Arkin says sunscreen is one of the first and most important lines of defense—but it only works if it’s used properly. “Sunblock or sunscreen is one of our first line […] Source: WRN.com







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