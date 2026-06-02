Social media users shared a video of workers removing President Donald Trump’s name from the Kennedy Center. It was generated with artificial intelligence.
A video shows workers removing President Donald Trump’s name from the Kennedy Center.
Source: Politifacts.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 2, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Undocumented Sheboygan Falls mother of four released from ICE custody (MILWAUKEE) An undocumented Sheboygan Falls woman is no longer in ICE custody. Elvira Benitez-Suarez was detained during a routine immigration check-in last March and held at an […]
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WRN Deep Dive: Explaining the hack; how student data company Canvas was compromised with...
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 2, 2026 at 12:15 PM
Reporter Raymond Neupert talks with Wisconsin Consumer Protection Director Mike Domke about the recent hack at student and school service provider Canvas, how to protect your kids, and what companies should learn from the incident.
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WRN Daily: New state law restricting crypto currency kiosks takes effect
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 2, 2026 at 12:10 PM
You may have noticed fewer cryptocurrency kiosks in Wisconsin following a recent state law restricting their use. Wisconsin Consumer Protection director Mike Domke says it’s not surprising, given that their primary use was fraud. “I will […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 2, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Progress Pride Flag flies over State Capitol (MADISON) The Progress Pride Flag flies over the State Capitol. For an eighth straight year, Democratic Governor Tony Evers joined legislators, advocates and members of the LGBTQ community Monday to open […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on June 2, 2026 at 10:54 AM
The Brewers opened their 4-game series with the Giants, winning 16-2 last night. — The magic ran out on the UW-Milwaukee Panthers in the NCAA Tournament, falling to Auburn in the regional final 8-3 — The Packers […]
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Pierce, John D. Age 79 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 1, 2026 at 2:25 PM
John D. Pierce age 79, of Mauston, son of the late George and Betty (Attewell) Pierce, passed away on May 27, 2026, at Select Specialty Hospitals in Madison after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Jeanne, daughter Jenny, son Dain and […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 1, 2026 at 12:05 PM
New state law restricting crypto currency kiosks takes effect (MADISON) You may have noticed fewer cryptocurrency kiosks in Wisconsin following a recent state law restricting their use. Wisconsin Consumer Protection director Mike Domke says […]
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WRN Daily: Take Steps to Keep Skin Safe From Sun
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 1, 2026 at 12:05 PM
With sunshine and warmer weather settling in, health experts say it’s important to take steps now to protect your skin. UW Health Dermatologist Dr. Lisa Arkin says sunscreen is one of the first and most important lines of defense—but it […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on June 1, 2026 at 11:09 AM
The Milwaukee Panthers face 4th seeded Auburn tonight for the right to advance to the NCAA’s Super Regionals. — Jacob Misiorowski capped off a 5-0 Month of May with a 2-0 shutout win over the Houston Astros on Sunday […]
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