WRN Daily: Study finds over 51% of deer ticks in Wisconsin carry Lyme disease bacteria

A new study from Marshfield Clinic researchers is raising concerns about the prevalence of Lyme disease in Wisconsin’s tick population. Scientists found that more than 50 percent of deer ticks tested in the state are carrying Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease. The research was conducted in the spring of 2024 and analyzed […] Source: WRN.com







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