WRN AM Summary

New horror flick has Wisconsin origin (OSHKOSH) An upcoming horror movie has Wisconsin ties. “Backrooms” dates to an eerie 2002 photo of an empty room with dated yellow wallpaper taken from a renovation project at the Oshkosh Hobby Town store, formerly owned by Bob Mazza. That eventually sparked an online phenomenon which Youtuber Kane Parsons […] Source: WRN.com







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