WRN AM Summary
New horror flick has Wisconsin origin (OSHKOSH) An upcoming horror movie has Wisconsin ties. “Backrooms” dates to an eerie 2002 photo of an empty room with dated yellow wallpaper taken from a renovation project at the Oshkosh Hobby Town store, formerly owned by Bob Mazza. That eventually sparked an online phenomenon which Youtuber Kane Parsons […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 21, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Huge fire at vacant warehouse (MILWAUKEE) A five-alarm fire at a vacant Milwaukee warehouse Thursday night. Milwaukee Fire Department crews arrived at the four-story building on the north side to find every floor burning and one wall collapsed. Fire […]
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Janssen, David F. Age 72 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on May 21, 2026 at 4:25 PM
David F. Janssen, age 72, died Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Beloved husband to Karen, married for 52 years, father to Jamie (David) and Joe & grandfather of 6 (A.J., Dimitri, Sean, Sammi, Connor and Maddie). He was the son of Alice and […]
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WRN Daily: Study finds over 51% of deer ticks in Wisconsin carry Lyme disease bacteria
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 21, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A new study from Marshfield Clinic researchers is raising concerns about the prevalence of Lyme disease in Wisconsin’s tick population. Scientists found that more than 50 percent of deer ticks tested in the state are carrying Borrelia […]
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WRN AM Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 21, 2026 at 12:05 PM
New horror flick has Wisconsin origin (OSHKOSH) An upcoming horror movie has Wisconsin ties. “Backrooms” dates to an eerie 2002 photo of an empty room with dated yellow wallpaper taken from a renovation project at the Oshkosh Hobby Town […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 21, 2026 at 11:05 AM
The Brewers pulled off a 3-game sweep of the Cubs, winning 5-0 in Chicago last night. – Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is set to retire after this NFL season, telling reporters on Wednesday that this year will be his last. […]
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Shots Fired at Adams County Rental Property
by WRJC WebMaster on May 20, 2026 at 6:06 PM
At approximately 12:16 a.m. on May 19th, 2026, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls reporting a male who had suffered a gunshot wound near 11th Lane and Gale Ct. in the Town of Dell Prairie, Adams County, WI. The initial […]
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/19
by WRJC WebMaster on May 20, 2026 at 5:11 PM
Baseball Berlin 3 Mauston 2 Wautoma 7 Adams-Friendship Ripon 2 Westfield 1 Hillsboro 15 Wonewoc-Center 5 De Soto 17 Cashton 3 Bangor 6 Onalaska Luther 0 Brookwood 7 Blair-Taylor 6 Reedsburg 1 Madison Edgewood 0 Softball Tomah 10 La Crosse […]
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WRN Deep Dive: DATCP says recent data breach at Canvas shows every company should prepare...
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 20, 2026 at 12:30 PM
Reporter Raymond Neupert talks with Wisconsin Consumer Protection director Mike Domke about the recent hack and data breach at school services company Canvas, how to protect your students and kids in the aftermath, and how companies should prepare […]
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WRN Daily: DACTP says companies should plan for when, not if, a data breach happens
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 20, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Wisconsin schools continue to deal with the aftermath of a ransomware attack on data company Canvas. Wisconsin Consumer Protection director Mike Domke says it’s not a matter of if but when another company suffers a data […]
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