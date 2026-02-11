WRN Daily: State of the Tribes address includes call for mobile sports betting and medical cannabis
During Tuesday’s 26th Annual State of the Tribes Address at the Capitol, Red Cliff Chippewa Chair Nicole Boyd called on Wisconsin lawmakers to pass legislation to allow tribes to offer mobile sports betting through their compacts with the state. “By allowing a legal framework for mobile sports wagering through Wisconsin’s tribes, the state will see […] Source: WRN.com
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 11, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Residents petition for former GM site sent to November ballot (JANESVILLE) Janesville’s City Council has voted unanimously to place a citizen petition on the November ballot. The measure would require automatic referendums for any project over […]
-
by bhague@wrn.com on February 11, 2026 at 12:05 PM
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 11, 2026 at 11:59 AM
The Wisconsin Badgers picked up another top-10 win, knocking off Illinois 92-90 in overtime – Marquette fell in Big East play at Villanova – Three Badgers, Caroline Harvey, Layla Edwards and Kirsten Simms scored as the women’s U.S. […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 10, 2026 at 9:48 PM
The U.S. Women’s Olympic Hockey Team crushed rival Canada 5-0 today, advancing to the women’s quarterfinals as the #1 seed. — Wisconsin Badger freshman Luke Osburn was named the Big Ten’s Second Star after a […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 2/9
by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2026 at 7:33 PM
Boys Basketball Fort Atkinson 60 Reedsburg 39 Berlin 60 Adams-Friendship 50 Bangor 99 Black River Falls 70 Sheboygan South 83 Ripon 51 Tomah 80 Viroqua 55 Wonewoc-Center 79 Pittsville 35 De Soto 67 Brookwood 47 Kickapoo 85 Weston 55 Girls […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on February 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Two Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra board members may have links to Jeffrey Epstein (MILWAUKEE) Two Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra board members are accused of having connections with Jeffery Epstein. One is Peter Mahler, who attempted to fill a personal […]
-
Edgerton, Phyllis B. Age 81 of Oak Creek and Formerly of Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2026 at 6:09 PM
Phyllis B. Edgerton 1944-2026 Phyllis Edgerton (née O’Dell), 81, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, died peacefully at her residence with family by her side on February 6, 2026. She was born in Necedah, Wisconsin on September 18, […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 10, 2026 at 12:11 PM
The Bucks 3-game win streak is history, falling 118-99 to Orlando – The Brewers and Red Sox were involved in a 6-player trade on Monday – The U.S. Women’s Olympic hockey team blanked Switzerland 5-0 and faces rival Canada today.
-
WRN Daily: Trump’s calls to nationalize elections seen as unconstitutional
by bhague@wrn.com on February 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A former US Attorney says President Trump’s call to “nationalize” elections runs counter to the Constitution. John Vaudreuil is a former US Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, now with the civic education group Keep Our […]
