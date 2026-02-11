WRN Daily: State of the Tribes address includes call for mobile sports betting and medical cannabis

During Tuesday’s 26th Annual State of the Tribes Address at the Capitol, Red Cliff Chippewa Chair Nicole Boyd called on Wisconsin lawmakers to pass legislation to allow tribes to offer mobile sports betting through their compacts with the state. “By allowing a legal framework for mobile sports wagering through Wisconsin’s tribes, the state will see […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.