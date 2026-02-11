As ICE expands, an AP review of crimes committed by agents shows how their powers can be abused

Investigators say one immigration official abused his girlfriend for years. Another admitted he sexually abused a woman in his custody. A third is charged with taking bribes. A review by The Associated Press found at least two dozen U.S. Immigration…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.