WRN Daily: rescue groups will acquire 1,500 beagles from Ridglan Farms
Hundreds of beagles from the Ridglan Farms breeding facility will soon be in the care of the Dane County Humane Society, as part of a confidential agreement for rescue groups to take custody of some 1,500 beagles housed at the Dane County facility. “We are just really getting ready to stage 500 dogs to come […] Source: WRN.com
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Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/30
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2026 at 6:47 PM
Baseball Bangor 6 Brookwood 3 Royall 8 New Lisbon/Necedah 0 (Kael Olson 2hit shutout for Royall) Westfield 3 Mauston 2 Adams-Friendship 5 Ripon 1 Wisconsin Dells 22 Berlin 1 Wautoma 5 Nekoosa 1 Ithaca 3 Weston 1 Tomah 7 Onalaska 1 Onalaska 8 Tomah 1 […]
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Bangor Baseball Doubles Up Brookwood Creates SBC Log Jam
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2026 at 6:45 PM
The Bangor Cardinal baseball team created a log jam atop the Scenic Bluffs Conference standings by doubling up Brookwood 6-3 Thursday night. The Cardinals overcame an early 2-0 deficit. Bryce Anderson had a big game for the Cardinals […]
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New Lisbon Track & Field – Cashton Invitational Recap
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2026 at 6:39 PM
Another strong showing for the Rockets with multiple podium finishes and a 1st place team finish for the boys and 2nd for the girls! ?? ? Event Champions: ? Lily Fay – 1st, 100m Hurdles ? Gavin Gesler – 1st, 110m Hurdles & […]
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Wonewoc Pair Arrested in Kendall FastTrip Burglary
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2026 at 6:38 PM
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Announces Arrest of Two Suspects Related to a Series of Burglaries In the early morning of May 1, 2026 a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant conducting extra patrol related to several […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 1, 2026 at 5:00 PM
11-year-old suspect shoots at building inspector during carjacking attempt (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee building inspector was shot at during an attempted carjacking. The Department of Neighborhood Services says it happened Wednesday afternoon on the […]
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Studley, Helen G. Age 88 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2026 at 4:03 PM
Helen G. Studley nee Ormson, 88 of Elroy passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at Elroy Health Services. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, 11:00 AM at Fountain Lutheran Church, rural Kendall. JP Olson […]
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WRN Daily: rescue groups will acquire 1,500 beagles from Ridglan Farms
by bhague@wrn.com on May 1, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Hundreds of beagles from the Ridglan Farms breeding facility will soon be in the care of the Dane County Humane Society, as part of a confidential agreement for rescue groups to take custody of some 1,500 beagles housed at the Dane County facility. […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 1, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Heavy rains have delayed some farmers start to planting season (UNDATED) Heavy rain over the past few weeks has left fields saturated across much of Wisconsin, especially in low‑lying areas near rivers. UW Extension Crops Educator Will […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 1, 2026 at 11:06 AM
The Brewers took 2 of 3 from Arizona, winning 13-1 on Thursday, but starter Brandon Woodruff left the game in the second inning after experiencing lower than normal velocity. – The Bucks officially hired Taylor Jenkins as their new head […]
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