WRN Daily: rescue groups will acquire 1,500 beagles from Ridglan Farms

Hundreds of beagles from the Ridglan Farms breeding facility will soon be in the care of the Dane County Humane Society, as part of a confidential agreement for rescue groups to take custody of some 1,500 beagles housed at the Dane County facility. “We are just really getting ready to stage 500 dogs to come […] Source: WRN.com







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