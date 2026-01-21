WRN Daily: Republican authored bill regulating data centers clears Assembly

Legislation to regulate data centers in Wisconsin is advancing at the Capitol. Data centers projects are a source of concern for residents around the state. A Republican authored bill which passed the state Assembly on Tuesday could address those, although Ashland Democrat Angela Stroud argued it doesn’t do enough to protect ratepayers or the environment. […] Source: WRN.com







