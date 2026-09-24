WRN Daily: Red Cross In Need of Blood Donations

The American Red Cross says the nation’s blood supply has improved in recent months, but officials are continuing to encourage donations as hospitals maintain a constant need for blood products. Laura McGuire, a spokesperson for the Red Cross, says the organization has recovered from a recent blood shortage but remains vulnerable to disruptions caused by […] Source: WRN.com







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