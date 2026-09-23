WRN Daily: It’s Safe Stop Week Across Wisconsin

The Wisconsin State Patrol is encouraging motorists to stay alert and follow school bus safety laws as part of this year’s Safe Stop Week campaign. State Patrol Sergeant Nic Betts says recent data shows progress in reducing illegal school bus passings, but violations remain a concern. “The numbers in the past few years of illegal […] Source: WRN.com







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