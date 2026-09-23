WRN Daily: It’s Safe Stop Week Across Wisconsin
The Wisconsin State Patrol is encouraging motorists to stay alert and follow school bus safety laws as part of this year’s Safe Stop Week campaign. State Patrol Sergeant Nic Betts says recent data shows progress in reducing illegal school bus passings, but violations remain a concern. “The numbers in the past few years of illegal […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 23, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Oneida County to remove Flock Safety cameras (RHINELANDER) Oneida County will be pulling down its Flock Safety cameras. Chief Deputy Terri Hook tells WJFW TV in Rhinelander the cameras are already offline, and have been since the end of August. Hook […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 23, 2026 at 5:30 PM
The Brewers and Phillies square off in game two of their series in Philadelphia tonight. The Brewers have already locked up home field in the divisional playoffs but are still looking to secure home field throughout the playoffs. […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 23, 2026 at 5:25 PM
The Brewers and Phillies square off in game two of their series in Philadelphia tonight. The Brewers have already locked up home field in the divisional playoffs but are still looking to secure home field throughout the playoffs. […]
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/22
by WRJC WebMaster on September 23, 2026 at 3:46 PM
Volleyball Hillsboro 3 Brookwood 1 Wonewoc-Center 3 Necedah 0 Royall 3 New Lisbon 1 Bangor 3 Cashton 0 La Crosse Central 3 Tomah 0 Boys Soccer Portage 7 Mauston 0 Girls Tennis Black River Falls 5 Mauston 2
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Hillsboro Volleyball Remains Perfect in SBC Action
by WRJC WebMaster on September 23, 2026 at 3:45 PM
The Hillsboro Tigers volleyball team remained perfect in Scenic Bluffs Conference action with a 3-1 victory over Brookwood Thursday night. Hillsboro won the match 19-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-23. Hillsboro got a team high 18kills and 12digs […]
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WRN Daily: It’s Safe Stop Week Across Wisconsin
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 23, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Wisconsin State Patrol is encouraging motorists to stay alert and follow school bus safety laws as part of this year’s Safe Stop Week campaign. State Patrol Sergeant Nic Betts says recent data shows progress in reducing illegal school bus […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 23, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Candidates for governor speak at Wisconsin Counties Association conference (WISCONSIN DELLS) Issues ranging from taxes to the conflict with Iran are surfacing in Wisconsin’s race for governor. Speaking at the Wisconsin Counties Association […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 23, 2026 at 11:05 AM
The Brewers clinched a first round bye and home field in the divisional playoff round, despite falling to the Phillies last night 6-4. — The Packers will play the rest of the season without RT Zach Bako-Bewele. He suffered a […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on September 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM
Bad news on the injury front as the Packers lost starting right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele for the season with a torn Patellar Tendon. — The Packers are getting ready for Thursday’s home opener against the Atlanta Falcons. […]
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