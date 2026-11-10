WRN Daily: Measles cases continue to spread in Wisconsin
Wisconsin health officials say travel and declining vaccination rates are helping fuel the state’s ongoing measles outbreak, which has now spread to 13 counties and resulted in the death of an infant. Department of Health Services Immunization Program Manager Dr. Stephanie Schauer said many recent cases have been linked to people traveling outside Wisconsin and […] Source: WRN.com
-
Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on November 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM
Jordan Love continues to lead the league in passing yards and ranks 3rd in touchdown passes. At the midway point of the season, is he an MVP candidate? – The up and down performance of kicker Trey Smack was up again on Sunday […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 9, 2026 at 8:52 PM
Week nine of the NFL season wraps up tonight with the Vikings playing host to the Buffalo Bills. Both teams are 6-1. – It’s a victory Monday for the Packers. They’re 6-3 after their 45-27 win over New England and start […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 9, 2026 at 8:05 PM
New measles case in central Wisconsin (WESTON) Measles spreads further in Wisconsin. Shawano-Menominee Counties health officials say the infected person made a trip to the E R at Marshfield Clinic Weston last week Thursday, and is still trying to […]
-
WRN Daily: Measles cases continue to spread in Wisconsin
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin health officials say travel and declining vaccination rates are helping fuel the state’s ongoing measles outbreak, which has now spread to 13 counties and resulted in the death of an infant. Department of Health Services Immunization […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on November 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Bradley will lead state Senate Republicans (MADISON) At the Capitol, state Senate Republicans have a new leader. Democrats won all four of their targeted state Senate races on Election Day and will have an 18-15 majority in the new legislative […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 9, 2026 at 12:02 PM
The Packers improved to 6-3, pounding the New England Patriots 45-27 in Foxboro on Sunday – The Bears and Lions also won Sunday while the Vikings close out Week 9 at home tonight against Buffalo – The Bucks fell to the Celtics […]
-
Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on November 9, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers put together their most complete performance of the season, rolling to a 45-27 win over the New England Patriots – Jordan Love passed for 372 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score – The Packers defense […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 6, 2026 at 8:05 PM
City working on solutions after some voters faced long lines (STEVENS POINT) Some voters in Stevens Point waited up to 3 hours to cast ballots on Election Day. Tuesday’s wait times were too long for many. Mayor Mike Wiza and City Clerk Susan […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 6, 2026 at 6:30 PM
The Packers hit the road to face the New England Patriots in Foxboro on Sunday – Can the Packers win as a one dimensional team? – The Wisconsin and Marquette men’s basketball teams return to action tonight – The […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.