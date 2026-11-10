WRN Daily: Measles cases continue to spread in Wisconsin

Wisconsin health officials say travel and declining vaccination rates are helping fuel the state’s ongoing measles outbreak, which has now spread to 13 counties and resulted in the death of an infant. Department of Health Services Immunization Program Manager Dr. Stephanie Schauer said many recent cases have been linked to people traveling outside Wisconsin and […] Source: WRN.com







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