WRN Daily: Infant Dies in Wisconsin Measles Outbreak

Wisconsin health officials have confirmed the death of an infant linked to the state’s ongoing measles outbreak, marking the first measles-related death in Wisconsin in more than three decades. Department of Health Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard called the death a tragic reminder of the dangers posed by a disease that was once […] Source: WRN.com







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