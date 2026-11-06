WRN Daily: Infant Dies in Wisconsin Measles Outbreak
Wisconsin health officials have confirmed the death of an infant linked to the state’s ongoing measles outbreak, marking the first measles-related death in Wisconsin in more than three decades. Department of Health Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard called the death a tragic reminder of the dangers posed by a disease that was once […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 6, 2026 at 8:05 PM
City working on solutions after some voters faced long lines (STEVENS POINT) Some voters in Stevens Point waited up to 3 hours to cast ballots on Election Day. Tuesday’s wait times were too long for many. Mayor Mike Wiza and City Clerk Susan […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 6, 2026 at 6:30 PM
The Packers hit the road to face the New England Patriots in Foxboro on Sunday – Can the Packers win as a one dimensional team? – The Wisconsin and Marquette men’s basketball teams return to action tonight – The […]
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Measles Cases Confirmed in Sauk County
by WRJC WebMaster on November 6, 2026 at 6:01 PM
Public Health Sauk County, in partnership with the WisconsinDepartment of Health Services, has confirmed 10 cases of measles in Sauk Countyresidents. The cases are linked to a laboratory confirmed case in another WisconsinCounty.All confirmed and […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 6, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin Infant Dies Amid Measles Outbreak (UNDATED) An infant has died as a result of Wisconsin’s ongoing measles outbreak, marking the state’s first measles-related death since 1990. State health officials say the child was too young […]
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WRN Daily: Infant Dies in Wisconsin Measles Outbreak
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 6, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin health officials have confirmed the death of an infant linked to the state’s ongoing measles outbreak, marking the first measles-related death in Wisconsin in more than three decades. Department of Health Services Chief Medical […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on November 6, 2026 at 12:03 PM
The Packers wrap up their practice week today, then face the New England Patriots in Foxboro on Sunday – QB Jordan Love’s next touchdown pass will be the 100th of his career – The Packers QB took a shot at NFL officials in his own […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM
Jordan Love’s next touchdown pass will be the 100th of his career. He and the Packers play at New England on Sunday. – Week 9 of the NFL season kicked off last night with Jacksonville throttling Baltimore 33-10. – […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 5, 2026 at 10:19 PM
Automation error hands county a budget shortfall (MILWAUKEE) An automation error has Milwaukee County in a budget hole. The $4.5 million dollar shortfall came to light in a memo released Wednesday, just one day after County Executive David Crowley […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 5, 2026 at 9:03 PM
The top-ranked Badger men’s hockey team faces rival Minnesota in the Twin Cities tonight – The Packers returned to the practice field, getting ready for Sunday’s matchup at New England. – Week 9 of the NFL season kicks off in […]
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